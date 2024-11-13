Commentary: Chinese modernization fosters new model for human advancement

Xinhua) November 13, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- At the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum held in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Monday, a joint report titled "A New Model for Human Advancement and Its Global Significance" was released.

Authored by leading think tanks at the Central Institute of Party History and Literature Research and Xinhua News Agency, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the distinct meanings, practices, and worldwide importance of Chinese modernization, showcasing a novel framework for human progress.

The new form of human advancement shaped by Chinese modernization reflects China's commitment to addressing the pressing challenges afflicting humanity in the 21st century.

At present, changes of historical significance across the world have placed humanity at a critical crossroads. The questions "What is wrong with our world?" and "What should we do about it?" demand immediate answers, as they bear on the future of humanity.

In response, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has led the Chinese people in promoting balanced development across material, political, cultural, social, and ecological dimensions. This new path of Chinese modernization contributes to eliminating deficits in global governance, trust, peace, and development, offering a vision for global peace and a brighter future for human civilization.

The new form of human advancement emerging from Chinese modernization will fundamentally reshape the global landscape of modernization. With more than 1.4 billion people moving collectively toward modernization, surpassing the combined population of current developed nations, China is making a historic contribution to global modernization.

Moreover, the new form of human advancement emerging from Chinese modernization blazes a trail for Global South countries in their quest for modernization. Achieving modernization is a shared aspiration among people worldwide and a pressing question that Global South countries must address.

Modernization does not equate to Westernization, and the experience of some developing countries trying to follow Western models has often led to setbacks. The modernization of Global South countries, in essence, lies in finding development paths suited to their unique national realities and conforming to laws governing the development of human society. China has developed a modernization model rooted in its own context, creating a new model for human advancement.

This path embodies unique views of the world, values, history, civilization, democracy, and ecology, representing a major innovation in modernization theory and practice. It sends a clear message to the world: there is by no means the one and only road to modernization, and human advancement will keep going.

Standing at a crossroads in their modernization drive, peoples of the world have multiple choices. There is more than one road to modernization, and with the right direction and sustained effort, more countries can make it.

Indeed, an increasing number of countries are exploring their own paths to modernization, envisioning an even brighter form of human advancement. The new form of human advancement emerging from Chinese modernization serves as a valuable inspiration for the rest of the world.

