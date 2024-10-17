Commentary: Chinese modernization fuels shared prosperity of developing nations

Xinhua) 11:13, October 17, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- China is forging its own path to modernization, offering not only inspiration to other developing countries but also tangible opportunities for growth amid a sluggish global economy.

Amid rising trade protectionism, China, the world's largest developing nation, remains committed to advancing high-level opening up and serving as a reliable partner for developing countries on the path to modernization.

On the domestic front, China is prioritizing institutional openness, unlocking vast market potential and creating abundant opportunities for foreign businesses. Measures like lifting foreign investment restrictions in manufacturing and enhancing intellectual property protection are making China an increasingly attractive destination for global enterprises.

On the global stage, the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which now encompasses over three quarters of the world's countries, exemplifies China's commitment to collaborative progress. Projects once deemed unattainable have become realities, significantly improving the lives of millions.

As Belt and Road cooperation has entered its second decade, new opportunities are emerging, with plans to break new ground through enhanced collaboration with partner countries. In July, a resolution was adopted during the third plenum of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee. It calls for efforts to improve the integrated framework for land, sea, air and cyberspace connectivity and build a multidimensional network to connect countries along the Belt and Road.

Cooperation within the BRI framework will be strengthened in key areas such as green development, the digital economy, artificial intelligence, finance, and disaster mitigation. As China rapidly advances in digital communications, it is well-positioned to assist partner countries in developing their digital economies and bridging the digital divide.

In the realm of technological innovation, China has consistently embraced a spirit of collaboration. Its belief that science should benefit all humanity is not mere rhetoric; it is reflected in concrete actions.

China has established scientific and technological cooperation ties with over 160 countries and regions, and signed 118 intergovernmental agreements on such cooperation. China also issued the International Science and Technology Cooperation Initiative, featuring open, fair, equitable and non-discriminatory international science and technology cooperation.

A prime example of such cooperation is the establishment of 10 overseas science and education centers by the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Africa, Central Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, South America and beyond. More than 100 scientific and technological projects have been launched, training nearly 5,000 high-level professionals from these regions.

China has provided the international community with abundant public goods, including the annual China International Import Expo and regional initiatives like the China-ASEAN Expo. These influential platforms are set to evolve into concrete cooperation projects that deliver tangible benefits to the people of participating countries. Committed to offering even more global public goods to support peace and prosperity, China aims to achieve more win-win outcomes through its reform and opening up while collaborating with other nations on modernization.

The effectiveness of these efforts is evident. Following its pledge in July to further open its doors to the world's least developed countries, China announced in early September that it would grant zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of tariff lines to all the least developed countries that have established diplomatic relations with China. This makes China the first major developing nation and the first significant economy to take such a step.

Cooperation between China and other developing nations is expected to accelerate in the future, especially in green transition efforts aimed at tackling climate change. China's strengths in clean energy equipment and electric vehicles have already been translated into successful cooperation programs in relevant sectors across developing countries.

Modernization is a shared aspiration for humanity. Chinese modernization dispels the misconception that modernization equates to Westernization. Rather than pursuing isolated success or creating a model that hinders others, China is dedicated to partnering with other nations to jointly advance modernization.

As the world's second-largest economy, China has contributed more than 30 percent of global economic growth over the past years. The widening door of opportunity being opened by Chinese modernization welcomes all, particularly Global South countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)