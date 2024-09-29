Chinese FM expounds on contribution of Chinese modernization to world in UN speech

Xinhua) 10:01, September 29, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expounded on the contribution of Chinese modernization to the world during his speech Saturday at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79).

During the General Debate of UNGA 79, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, explained in detail the implication of Chinese modernization for the world, touching on such four aspects as world peace and stability, common development, global governance and human civilization.

Chinese modernization will contribute robustly to world peace and stability, Wang said.

Noting that the Chinese culture values peace and the Chinese nation has no tradition of external expansion, Wang said "China is the only major country that has written peaceful development into its constitution, and the only country among the five nuclear-weapon states to pledge no-first-use of nuclear weapons."

"We are actively exploring and putting into practice the Chinese way of addressing hotspot issues, boosting the prospects for resolving the security dilemma and improving security governance, and paving the ground for conflict settlement and peacebuilding," Wang said, adding that "every step in China's development is an increase in the force for peace."

Chinese modernization will contribute robustly to the common development for all, Wang said.

"China does not only care about its own development. We are ready to develop hand in hand with all countries." Wang said, mentioning such Chinese efforts as further expanding high-standard opening up, granting visa-free entry to citizens of a growing number of countries, promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, making concrete steps to support the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well as speeding up the support of Global South cooperation and Africa's peace and development.

Chinese modernization will contribute robustly to improving global governance, Wang said.

Stressing the fact that China has been an abiding supporter of the UN's continued reform and development, Wang pledged that China will continue to fulfill its international obligations, provide financial support and send our best minds to the United Nations. The UN system needs to respond to the legitimate calls of developing countries and increase the representation and voice of those in the Global South, he added.

Chinese modernization will contribute robustly to the advancement of human civilization, Wang said.

Chinese modernization has created a new form of human advancement, and provided a new choice to other countries in exploring modernization paths, Wang said, adding that China believes different civilizations should respect and learn from one another, and jointly contribute to the progress of human civilization.

"China has proposed the setting up of an International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations. We call for more people-to-people exchanges and cooperation across the world, to strengthen mutual understanding and amity among people of all countries," Wang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)