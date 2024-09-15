Xi calls for deepening reform in Gansu to advance Chinese modernization

LANZHOU, Gansu/BAOJI, Shaanxi, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed in an inspection tour in Gansu Province that the province must thoroughly implement the decisions and arrangements by the Party's Central Committee on large-scale development of the western region and the ecological conservation and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin, fully and faithfully implement the new development philosophy on all fronts, and adhere to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability. Efforts should be made in strengthening ecological protection and restoration, accelerating green and low-carbon transformation, further comprehensively deepening reform and opening up, promoting all-round rural revitalization, strengthening livelihood security, and promoting ethnic unity, so as to accelerate the building of a happy and beautiful new Gansu, constantly break new ground of enriching the people and rejuvenating Gansu, and strive to write a Gansu chapter in Chinese modernization.

From Sept. 10 to 13, Xi, accompanied by Hu Changsheng, secretary of the CPC Gansu Provincial Committee, and Ren Zhenhe, governor of Gansu, made an inspection tour to Tianshui and Lanzhou and other localities.

On the afternoon of Sept. 10, Xi visited the Fuxi Temple, a major historical and cultural site protected at the national level, in Tianshui City, where he learned about the protection and preservation of cultural heritage. He pointed out that the Fuxi Temple has a high historical and cultural value, and it is imperative to protect and pass on the precious cultural heritage, so that the wisdom and creativity of ancestors will constantly inspire future generations and enhance national pride and confidence.

On the morning of Sept. 11, Xi visited a Huaniu apple production base in the Maiji district of Tianshui City. He listened to the report of a project to divert water from the Taohe River while viewing a relevant display board, and recalled his inspection at the construction site and guiding the solution of construction problems in early 2013. Xi was delighted when he learned that nearly 6 million people had stopped using brackish water. He called for strengthening maintenance and management of the project, so that it will play a greater role in the production and life of people along the project.

Red Huaniu apples hanging on the branches showed a harvest scene. Xi went into the fruit-bearing forest and learned about the relevant planting, technology and management. He said the key to rural revitalization is industrial revitalization. After more than 70 years of cultivation and development, the brand of Huaniu apple has become more famous. He called for strengthened efforts to protect and optimize cultivation of this variety and apply new marketing models so that this specialty industry will be expanded, and more people will increase their incomes. He wished villagers a prosperous life.

Xi then visited the Maijishan Grottoes, where he carefully inspected the caves, sculptures and paintings that date back over 1,600 years, and had cordial talks with conservation and restoration personnel. He said that China's four major grottoes are the treasures of Chinese civilization, all of which have important historical and cultural value. He called on cultural relic workers to continue the "Mogao Spirit," devote themselves to protecting national treasures, and make greater contributions to promoting the inheritance and innovative development of China's traditional culture and enhancing the influence of Chinese culture.

On the afternoon of Sept. 11, Xi visited Lanzhou. At a service center for Party members and residents of Zaolinxi Community in Anning District, he inspected the comprehensive service platform, recreational and sports activities room and community canteen, meticulously asked about the role of the community's Party organizations, improvement of services for the benefit of residents and the burden reduction for grassroots units, and watched the retirees' chorus rehearsal. He also came to the adjacent Liujiapu police station to learn about the practice and effectiveness of designating police to communities. He emphasized the necessity of focusing on the practical needs of residents, especially the elderly and children, and continuously improving community services. It is imperative to adhere to and develop the "Fengqiao model" in the new era, and make more solid progress on community-level governance and social security. Work must be done to continue to take actions against the practice of formalism to reduce the burden on the grassroots units, so that grassroots cadres can devote more time and energy to serving the people.

At the home of Li Zongbiao, a retired Party member, Xi sat and chatted with Li's family. He was pleased to see three generations of the family living happily. Xi said that the people's livelihood is the top priority, and the CPC Central Committee very much cares about the happiness and well-being of the elderly. Local authorities have worked hard in providing elderly care, healthcare and community services and the work must continue and improve over time.

In a community square, residents crowded around and Xi told them that we will soon celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of New China. Over the past 75 years, our country has made great historic achievements in its development. Now the whole Party and the people of the whole country are striving to advance Chinese modernization. We should unite more closely together and work harder to forge ahead for greater progress, he said. He extended his holiday greetings to the residents ahead of this year's Mid-Autumn Festival, wishing every household peace, health and happiness.

Later, Xi visited a section of the Yellow River near the Zhongshan Bridge in Lanzhou. During the inspection, he took a riverside walk and learned about the ecological protection of the Yellow River. Xi told the cadres and the masses present that the Yellow River is the mother river of the Chinese nation, and Lanzhou is the only provincial capital where the Yellow River runs through. He called on everyone to be grateful, to participate and fulfill their duty in the joint protection of the Yellow River, so that the mother river will continue to benefit future generations.

On the morning of Sept. 13, Xi listened to the work report from the CPC Gansu Provincial Committee and the provincial government, and affirmed the province's achievements in various work.

Gansu should promote new-type industrialization, accelerate the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, strengthen and improve industries with distinctive advantages, actively develop strategic emerging industries, develop new quality productive forces in light of local conditions, and build a significant national manufacturing base for new energy and new-energy-related equipment. He also urged the province to actively cultivate modern specialty agriculture in cold and arid climate, and nurture a number of competitive agricultural brands. Efforts should also be made to promote the integrated protection and systematic management of mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, grass and sand there, and fortify the ecological security shelter in the western part of the country, Xi said.

He stressed the need for the province to deepen reform and expand opening up with greater courage and determination, actively integrate into the building of a unified national market, deepen reform related to state assets and state-owned enterprises, and encourage and support the development of the non-public sector. Efforts should also be made to implement the people-centered new urbanization strategy effectively, enhance the comprehensive carrying capacity of the counties, expand the county economy, and promote the integrated urban and rural development. Xi urged the province to take the initiative to serve and align local development with coordinated regional development strategy, expand cross-provincial cooperation, and deeply integrate itself into high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and the construction of the new western land-sea corridor.

Xi pointed out that Gansu Province has a profound historical and cultural heritage and is rich in resources of revolutionary culture. It is necessary to carry forward the revolutionary traditions and strengthen cultural heritage protection, he said. Efforts should be made to support the Dunhuang Academy in its efforts to become an example of world cultural heritage protection and a center of Dunhuang studies, and advance the building of the national cultural parks dedicated to the Great Wall, the Long March and the Yellow River, so as to provide a powerful source of inspiration for modernization. Efforts should also be made to further integrate culture and tourism, developing the cultural tourism sector into a pillar industry, he said.

Xi emphasized the need to promote social advancement and governance and establish a solid foundation for common prosperity among all ethnic groups. It is important to pool resources to address the demands of the people and accomplish practical livelihood projects that are tangible and accessible to the people. Work must be done to consolidate and expand the achievements in poverty alleviation, and prevent any risk of lapsing or relapsing into poverty en masse in rural areas. Efforts should be made to promote the transformation of rural customs to cultivate a civilized rural atmosphere, continuously forge a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation and strengthen the governance of religious affairs in accordance with the law. He emphasized efforts to ensure the basic needs of the people affected by the earthquake that struck Jishishan County are met, and advance post-disaster recovery and reconstruction, making sure the people are safe and warm during the winter. Work must be done to effectively ensure workplace safety, he said.

Xi underscored the importance of unswervingly upholding the Party's leadership and strengthening Party building. It is imperative to motivate cadres at all levels to enhance their awareness of reform and innovation, carry out Party discipline education on a regular basis to achieve long-term effectiveness, guide Party members and cadres to actively shoulder their responsibilities and take action under the premise of observing rules and disciplines and maintaining integrity, and consolidate a good political atmosphere of integrity, Xi said. Efforts are needed to strengthen primary-level Party building, he added.

On his way to Gansu, Xi, accompanied by Zhao Yide, secretary of the CPC Shaanxi Provincial Committee, and Zhao Gang, governor of Shaanxi, inspected Baoji City on the afternoon of Sept. 10. Xi visited the Baoji Bronze Ware Museum. He pointed out that China's bronze civilization has a profound and glorious history, making it unique in the annals of world civilizations. It is imperative to enhance the protection, research and promotion of bronze cultural relics, and better inspire the entire society, especially young people, to love our great motherland and Chinese civilization. Xi also inspected an ecological park along the Weihe River.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on the inspection tour.

He Lifeng and leading officials of relevant central and state organs also accompanied Xi on the inspection tour.

On the morning of Sept. 12, Xi met with senior officers at colonel-level and above, and representatives of model soldiers at the grassroots and civilian staff of the Chinese People's Liberation Army troops stationed in Lanzhou. On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, he extended sincere greetings to all officers and soldiers and had a group photo taken with them. He Weidong accompanied Xi at the meeting.

