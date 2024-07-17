Interview: Chinese modernization offers valuable lessons to the world, says BiH expert

SARAJEVO, July 16 (Xinhua) -- As the world faces both great challenges and opportunities, Chinese modernization offers valuable lessons in sustainable development and international cooperation, said an expert based in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH).

China's path to modernization, characterized by economic growth, technological innovation, and political stability, serves as a model for global development, said Faruk Boric, president of Association of Friendship between China and BiH.

"What we can learn from China, maybe not some concrete solutions, but the philosophy, to use the experiences in your own style, in your own way to make it the best to suit your own interests," Boric said in an interview with Xinhua.

Boric, also the executive director of the Center for Promotion and Development of Belt and Road Initiative in BiH, said the continued emphasis on innovation, quality, and connectivity ensures that China remains at the forefront of global advancement, contributing to a more prosperous and interconnected world.

After initiating reform and opening-up in 1978, China embarked on a vibrant and unique path to modernization, driven primarily by economic growth, the expert said.

"Everything starts with the economy," Boric said, underscoring that economic reforms have catalyzed advancements across various sectors, fostering modernization in technology and culture.

In recent years, China's emphasis on science and technology has further accelerated its modernization efforts, said the expert, noting that innovations in solar energy, green technology, and other scientific domains have not only boosted economic growth but also contributed to global technological advancements.

Boric said that China's shift from quantity to quality in production exemplifies its commitment to sustainable and innovative growth.

Boric said China's role in the global economy cannot be overstated, and that China's influence on global economic trends is substantial.

The Belt and Road Initiative has enhanced global connectivity and economic integration, fostering mutual development and cooperation, he added.

Looking ahead, Boric said China is expected to take continued and faster reforms so as to keep pace with the rapidly evolving global landscape.

