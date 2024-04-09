Personages without party affiliation urged to contribute to Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 10:23, April 09, 2024

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Shi Taifeng, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has called on personages without party affiliation to contribute insights on advancing Chinese modernization and high-quality development with a firmer confidence for the country's development.

Shi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium in Beijing on Monday.

In his speech, Shi emphasized the importance of the duty of personages without party affiliation to offer suggestions on state affairs.

He noted that this duty is related to giving full play to the efficacy of China's new type of political party system and demonstrates the strengths and advantages of socialist democracy with Chinese characteristics.

Shi called on personages without party affiliation to align their thinking and action with the Party Central Committee's scientific judgments, decisions and plans on the country's development, firm up their confidence and put forward insightful suggestions on advancing Chinese modernization and high-quality development.

He also called on them to enhance their performance through conducting more research and investigation.

