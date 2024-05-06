Home>>
Xi says China regards Europe as important partner in achieving Chinese modernization
(Xinhua) 17:43, May 06, 2024
PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China regards Europe as an important partner in achieving Chinese modernization, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday.
Xi made the remarks at a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Elysee Palace.
Photos
