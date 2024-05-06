Xi says China, EU should stay committed to partnership

May 06, 2024

PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China and the European Union (EU) should continue to see each other as partners, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday.

Xi made the remarks at a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Elysee Palace.

As the world enters a new period of turbulence and transformation, China and the EU, as two major forces in the world, should stay committed to dialogue and cooperation, deepen strategic communication, enhance strategic mutual trust, build strategic consensus, carry out strategic coordination, work for steady and sound growth of China-EU ties, and continue making new contributions to world peace and development, Xi said.

