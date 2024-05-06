We Are China

Xi attends China-France-EU trilateral meeting at Elysee Palace

Xinhua) 17:38, May 06, 2024

PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday attended a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Elysee Palace.

