Home>>
Xi attends China-France-EU trilateral meeting at Elysee Palace
(Xinhua) 17:38, May 06, 2024
PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday attended a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Elysee Palace.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: North China wine company witnesses decades of Sino-French cooperation
- Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to France kicks off with warm welcome in Paris
- China's love affair with luxury goods boosts growth of sector
- Cooperation points the way to green future
- China, France to advance economic exchanges with deepening cooperation in emerging fields amid 60 years of diplomatic ties
- Xi receives warm welcome upon arrival in Paris
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.