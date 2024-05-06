Xi receives warm welcome upon arrival in Paris

Ecns.cn) 13:21, May 06, 2024

People gather on the streets of Paris waving Chinese and French flags to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping in Paris, France, May 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Paris on Sunday for a state visit to France.

