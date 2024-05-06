Xi says China-France ties a model of peaceful coexistence, win-win cooperation between countries with different systems

Xinhua) 09:53, May 06, 2024

PARIS, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Over the past 60 years, China-France relations have long been at the forefront of China's ties with major Western countries, setting a good example for the international community of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation between countries with different systems, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a written speech on Sunday upon his arrival here for a state visit to France.

