Xi says development of China-France ties brings benefits to two peoples, injects stability, positive energy to turbulent world

Xinhua) 09:54, May 06, 2024

PARIS, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The development of China-France relations has not only brought benefits to the two peoples, but also injected stability and positive energy into the turbulent world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a written speech on Sunday upon his arrival here for a state visit to France.

