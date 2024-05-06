Home>>
Xi says development of China-France ties brings benefits to two peoples, injects stability, positive energy to turbulent world
(Xinhua) 09:54, May 06, 2024
PARIS, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The development of China-France relations has not only brought benefits to the two peoples, but also injected stability and positive energy into the turbulent world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a written speech on Sunday upon his arrival here for a state visit to France.
