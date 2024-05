Xi says ready to consolidate traditional friendship, enhance trust, deepen cooperation with France

Xinhua) 09:55, May 06, 2024

PARIS, May 5 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to consolidate traditional friendship, enhance political mutual trust, build strategic consensus and deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields with France via visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a written speech on Sunday upon his arrival here for a state visit to France.

