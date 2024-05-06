Home>>
Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to France kicks off with warm welcome in Paris
(People's Daily Online) 14:49, May 06, 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Paris on May 5, commencing his highly anticipated state visit to France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Near the Arc de Triomphe in the center of Paris, many people, including overseas Chinese, waved the national flags of China and France to welcome President Xi. Some also performed dragon and lion dances, creating a joyful and festive atmosphere.
(Intern Xing Yawen and Wang Lin contributed to this story.)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi receives warm welcome upon arrival in Paris
- Feature: Gastronomy festival on Seine marks 60th anniversary of China-France ties
- Xi says ready to consolidate traditional friendship, enhance trust, deepen cooperation with France
- Xi says development of China-France ties brings benefits to two peoples, injects stability, positive energy to turbulent world
- Xi says China-France ties a model of peaceful coexistence, win-win cooperation between countries with different systems
- China-France economic and trade cooperation
- Feature: French PM greets Xi with Chinese "Nihao"
- Xi's visit to solidify robust ties
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.