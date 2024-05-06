Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to France kicks off with warm welcome in Paris

People's Daily Online) 14:49, May 06, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Paris on May 5, commencing his highly anticipated state visit to France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Near the Arc de Triomphe in the center of Paris, many people, including overseas Chinese, waved the national flags of China and France to welcome President Xi. Some also performed dragon and lion dances, creating a joyful and festive atmosphere.

(Intern Xing Yawen and Wang Lin contributed to this story.)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)