State councilor highlights role of women from Hong Kong, Macao in Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 10:01, April 23, 2024

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin on Monday said that Chinese modernization offers broad prospects for women from Hong Kong and Macao to realize their aspirations, noting that she expects them to make greater contributions to this cause.

Shen, also president of the All-China Women's Federation, made the remarks while meeting with a delegation composed of the federation's executive committee members and specially invited delegates from Hong Kong and Macao.

Shen praised members of the delegation for their contributions to national development and their support for the law-based administration work of the governments and chief executives of the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions.

She called on those in attendance to unite and lead women from Hong Kong and Macao to fully, faithfully, and resolutely implement the "one country, two systems" policy, and to support Hong Kong and Macao in better integrating themselves into China's overall development.

Shen also said that she expects women from Hong Kong and Macao to contribute further to the promotion of Chinese modernization, and to the long-term prosperity and stability in the two regions.

