Experiential activities gain popularity among women in S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 14:16, March 11, 2024

Businesses offering experiential activities such as floristry and baking saw a surge in popularity among female consumers in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region as they celebrated International Women's Day on March 8.

A flower wholesale market in Nanning, capital of Guangxi, was bustling with liveliness on International Women's Day. Aside from selling flower bouquets, some shops also launched new services for consumers to make their own, which turned out to be very popular.

Consumers choose flowers at a flower wholesale market in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Yu Jing)

"Women tend to value a sense of formality on special days like this," said Huang Wenfen, a flower wholesaler. "Our shop provides various types of packaging bags and small baskets, allowing consumers to enjoy creating their own bouquets." Huang preordered thousands of different bouquet varieties from southwest China's Yunnan Province, the country's leading flower supplier, to cope with the increased demand.

In Huang's opinion, customized flower bouquets for International Women's Day make consumers feel special and appreciated. They introduce a sense of personalization and satisfaction, often encouraging more purchases.

Meanwhile, a baking shop in Nanning rolled out a service that allows mothers and their children to make traditional Chinese pastries together. Wearing chef uniforms, participants get to knead the dough, roll it out, and shape it.

Li Zhuoting, the shop manager, said the baking experience service during International Women's Day was fully booked, prompting the addition of more sessions to meet growing demand.

The store also allowed customers to make rose-shaped steamed buns, which can be tied together to resemble a bouquet. Customers enjoyed taking pictures of and sharing their creations.

Nearby, a handmade manufacturing studio launched DIY products, including rose-shaped leather crafts and scented candles branded as the "eternal flower." The owner, Li Qiuting, explained that these DIY experiences give customers a sense of satisfaction and bring them closer together, making it an excellent option for corporate team-building activities.

