What they say on International Women's Day

Xinhua) 14:39, March 08, 2024

Happy International Women's Day!

On the sports field, many female athletes are writing their tales of dedication, and their spirits are influencing more and more people. Let's hear out the power of "hers."

Zhang Yufei of China reacts after winning the women's 100m butterfly final at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Budapest, Hungary on Oct. 22, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

"May all the girls in the world become the best of themselves." -- Zhang Yufei, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist swimmer, Hangzhou Asiad's most valuable player in the women's division.

Guo Yujie of China gestures to the audience after the biathlon women's sprint standing event of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

"I just tell myself to ski with my best effort and not let myself down." -- Guo Yujie, gold-winning biathlete and flag bearer for China at the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics.

Team Inner Mongolia of WCBA's International Women's Day poster.

"We are all amazing goddesses. May you be lovely, gentle, strong and brave, achieving the best version of yourselves on the path of pursuing your basketball dreams." -- Team Inner Mongolia, two-time WCBA champions.

International Women's Day poster by the Chinese Triathlon League.

"Elegantly blooming, radiating brilliance." -- the Chinese Triathlon League.

Zheng Siwei (rear)/Huang Yaqiong of China celebrate scoring during the mixed doubles gold medal match against Watanabe Yuta/Higashino Arisa of Japan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

"My mother, my wife, and of course my partner, they are the women I most want to express gratitude to." -- China's badminton player Zheng Siwei talked about his mixed doubles partner Huang Yaqiong after securing a quarterfinal berth at the French Open on Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)