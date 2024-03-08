Reception for International Women's Day held in Beijing

March 08, 2024

Chinese State Councilor and President of the All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) Shen Yiqin addresses a reception to mark the International Women's Day in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- A reception in the run-up to International Women's Day, which falls on March 8, was held in Beijing on Thursday.

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, also president of the All-China Women's Federation, addressed the event and extended greetings to females both at home and abroad.

Noting the endeavor of Chinese women in building China into a strong country and achieving national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization, Shen said China will work together with other countries to advance the global agenda of gender equality and strive to build a better world for all women and all people.

The event was attended by over 1,000 guests, including officials from relevant central Party and government departments, female lawmakers and political advisors at the country's ongoing "Two Sessions," female representatives from various sectors and ethnic groups, as well as from Hong Kong and Macao, diplomatic envoys, international organization representatives and foreign female experts.

