Chinese state councilor underlines women's role in national rejuvenation

Xinhua) 14:59, January 27, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin has urged efforts to unite and inspire women to further contribute to the great cause of building China into a stronger country and rejuvenating the Chinese nation on all fronts.

Shen, also president of the All-China Women's Federation (ACWF), made the remarks at an ACWF meeting on Thursday. The meeting also outlined key tasks of the ACWF for 2024.

While delivering remarks, Shen also called for efforts to mobilize women to shoulder responsibilities in promoting high-quality development, effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of women and children, and strive to advance global cooperation in the cause of women.

