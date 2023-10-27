13th National Women's Congress concludes in Beijing

The 13th National Women's Congress closes at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2023. Chinese State Councillor Shen Yiqin, also the president of the All-China Women's Federation (ACWF), addressed the closing meeting of the congress on Thursday. Shen Yueyue, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), also spoke at the meeting. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 13th National Women's Congress concluded on Thursday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, also president of the All-China Women's Federation, addressed the closing meeting.

Noting the significance of the congress, Shen urged efforts to uphold and strengthen the overall leadership of the Communist Party of China, serve the country's overall interests, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of women.

Efforts should also be made to uphold fundamental principles and break new ground in relevant work, and to unrelentingly carry out self-reform, she added.

At the meeting, Shen Yueyue, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, hailed the inspiring role of the congress in gathering the efforts of women to contribute to building a stronger country and achieving national rejuvenation.

