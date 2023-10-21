China's 13th National Women's Congress to be held from Oct. 23 to 26

Xinhua) 11:18, October 21, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Around 1,800 delegates to China's 13th National Women's Congress, along with 90 specially invited delegates, will attend the congress to be held from Oct. 23 to 26 in Beijing, according to the All-China Women's Federation (ACWF).

During the congress, delegates will hear and review a report of the 12th ACWF Executive Committee, amend the federation's constitution and elect its new leadership.

The congress will pool the strength and wisdom of Chinese women to strive for building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)