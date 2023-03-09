We Are China

Female workers in NE China play active role in various workplaces

Xinhua) 10:29, March 09, 2023

Oil worker Wang Yuqi is pictured at a working area of Daqing Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Enterprises in Heilongjiang Province, an old industrial base in northeast China, have been making headway towards the goal of making a good start in the first quarter of 2023. There are many female workers playing an active role in various workplaces. The International Women's Day, celebrated on Wednesday, is a great occasion to pay tribute to the "She Power".

Computer numerical control (CNC) machinist Ge Dan is at work at Harbin Turbine Company Limited in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This combo photo shows flaw detector Li Hong working (L) and posing for a photo at Harbin Boiler Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This combo photo shows insulation worker Yang Meng working (L) and posing for a photo at a workshop of Harbin Electric Machinery Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This combo photo shows oil pumper Wang Lina working (L) and posing for a photo at a working area of Daqing Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Planing machine operator Zhang Shuwei is at work in Harbin Electric Machinery Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This combo photo shows worker Qu Zhaoxiang working (L) and posing for a photo at a mining company in Qitaihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Worker Liu Baihan examines a working area of Daqing Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Railway station staff member Liu Yang is pictured on duty at Daqing West Railway Station in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This combo photo taken on March 6 and March 7, 2023 by Wang Jianwei, Zhang Tao, Xie Jianfei, Shi Feng, Li Yulong and Zhang Yunsong shows female employees from different fields at work in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua)

This combo photo shows worker Lu Wei working (above) and posing for a photo at a furniture manufacturing company in Qitaihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Worker Qiu Yumin works at a coking plant in Qitaihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This combo photo shows workers Liu Li (L) and Liu Lili working (above) and posing for a photo at Harbin Boiler Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Zhu Yawei is at work at a furniture manufacturing company in Qitaihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Flaw detector Li Hong works at Harbin Boiler Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

This combo photo shows computer numerical control (CNC) machinist Ge Dan working (L) and posing for a photo at a workshop of Harbin Turbine Company Limited in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Employees Liu Li (L) and Liu Lili work at Harbin Boiler Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This combo photo shows crane operator Li Yinan working (L) and posing for a photo at a workshop of Harbin Electric Machinery Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Grinder Song Shuangjie works at China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Qiqihar Rolling Stock Co., Ltd in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 6, 2023. (Photo by Zhang Yunsong/Xinhua)

Welder Zhang Jinghua works at China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Qiqihar Rolling Stock Co., Ltd in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 6, 2023. (Photo by Zhang Yunsong/Xinhua)

Gas worker Wang Chaobo is pictured at a working area of Daqing Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Yuan Pengpeng, a member of a female railway inspection team, works along the Harbin-Manzhouli railway in Daqing, northeast China's Harbin, March 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This combo photo shows technician Song Mingjing working (L) and posing for a photo at a workshop of China First Heavy Industries (CFHI) in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 6, 2023. (Photo by Li Yulong/Xinhua)

Train station staff member Zhang Jun issues commands to trains entering Daqing West Railway Station in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Cao Rui, member of a female railway inspection team, works along the Harbin-Manzhouli railway in Daqing, northeast China's Harbin, March 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This combo photo shows worker Tong Zhihui working (above) and posing for a photo at a coking plant in Qitaihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Worker Xiao Qingxia is pictured at a workshop of a furniture manufacturing company in Qitaihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Oil worker Wang Lina is pictured at a working area of Daqing Oilfield in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Mine worker Wang Yanjie is at work at a mining company in Qitaihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This combo photo shows worker Zuo Bingbing working (above) and posing for a photo at a coking plant in Qitaihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This combo photo shows planing machine operator Zhang Shuwei working (L) and posing for a photo at a workshop of Harbin Electric Machinery Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

