NPC deputies, national political advisors call to better protect women’s rights

On International Women's Day, the Global Times learned that some Chinese national lawmakers and political advisors have submitted their motions and proposals to the ongoing national two sessions, calling for better protecting women's rights and improving women's living and working conditions.

Recently, the topic of discrimination against women in employment is resonating with a large number of netizens. Analysts believe fear of salary reduction, dismissal, impact on probation and promotion and salary increases are the main concerns of pregnant female employees.

Zhang Guangdong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), submitted a proposal calling to implement an employment guarantee policy for women of childbearing age.

According to Zhang's proposal obtained by the Global Times on Wednesday, Zhang proposed to implement the existing employment security policy for women of childbearing age at the legal level, further clarify the scope of compensation for infringement of women's equal employment rights, and appropriately increase the amount of compensation for mental damage, so as to play an effective warning and punishment role for employers who violate the rules.

Zhang said China should set up special agencies in departments to supervise enterprises in establishing equal payment systems for equal work and fair promotion systems to ensure that national and local policies on protecting women's rights are implemented.

Separately, a senior mathematician who is also a national political advisor urged for breaking the glass ceiling for women in science sector and more women's participation in the field of science and technology to improve gender equality in the field.

According to a proposal the Global Times obtained from Yuan Yaxiang, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), also vice-president of the China Association for Science and Technology, women have great intellectual potential in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and are a key force in the development of scientific and technological innovation.

At present, women's participation in STEM fields is far from sufficient. Yuan said the minimum proportion of female scientific and technological talents should be stipulated and increased in scientific and technological decision-making units such as academic committees at all levels and project and talent title review groups, to enhance women's voices in the field.

Yuan proposed increasing the level of support for women for professional title promotion, project reviews, awards and other aspects. And the upper age limits of talent programs and projects should be relaxed for women.

Authorities should formulate preferential policies to encourage female scientists to take charge of high-level and major projects, support and train more high-level female scientific and technological talents and reserve teams in a bid to break the glass ceiling for women in STEM fields.

China has always paid high attention to continuously improving equal rights and opportunities for women.

On Tuesday, Lin Yi, Vice-Chairperson of National Working Committee on Children and Women under the State Council, addressed UN Security Council's open debate that that China is a champion of gender equality and a campaigner for women's empowerment. In the process of promoting Chinese modernization, the status of Chinese women has undergone earth-shaking changes, with a growing sense of fulfillment, happiness and security, Lin said.

Lin noted that China calls on the international community to increase input and speed up the implementation of the commitment of the Agenda for Women's Peace and Security, and inject new impetus into the global cause of gender equality and women's development.

