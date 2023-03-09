Home>>
China celebrates International Women's Day
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:37, March 09, 2023
Children sketch their mothers at a kindergarten in Tonglu, Zhejiang on March 7, 2023. [Photo by Xu Junyong/For chinadaily.com.cn]
March 8, 2023 marks the 113th International Women's Day, a holiday established to celebrate the important contributions and great achievements of women in economic, political and social fields.
Various regions in China are organizing a variety of activities to extend festive greetings to females around the country.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Women deeply under-represented in gov't leadership roles: UN
- UN official says status of women "under siege"
- More benefits to Chinese females over past decade
- Achieving peace the best protection for women: Chinese envoy
- Women in low-wage jobs in U.S. losing billions yearly: CNBC
- Rural women find independence, confidence in jobs
- China's judicial authorities vow to bolster protection of women, children
- Feature: Helping Chinese women age comfortably, gracefully
- Females hold up "half the sky" in China's scientific research
- UN marks women's day, recognizing women's leadership, urging equality
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.