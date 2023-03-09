China celebrates International Women's Day

Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:37, March 09, 2023

Children sketch their mothers at a kindergarten in Tonglu, Zhejiang on March 7, 2023. [Photo by Xu Junyong/For chinadaily.com.cn]

March 8, 2023 marks the 113th International Women's Day, a holiday established to celebrate the important contributions and great achievements of women in economic, political and social fields.

Various regions in China are organizing a variety of activities to extend festive greetings to females around the country.

