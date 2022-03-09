Feature: Helping Chinese women age comfortably, gracefully

Xinhua) 09:05, March 09, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Over the past 20 years, Professor Chen Rong, a well-known gynecologist at Peking Union Medical College Hospital, has been striving to help women troubled by menopausal symptoms to age comfortably and gracefully.

Women usually pass through the menopause at around 50, an event that is traditionally regarded as a sign of growing old. But Chen tells her patients that it is also a friendly warning, a reminder to take better care of themselves.

"It's not just a period of 'physical turbulence,' but also an opportunity for women that can't be ignored," said Chen in her new book Better Menopause, co-authored with popular-science writer Xu Xiuhua and published in January.

Better Menopause, co-authored by Chen Rong and popular-science writer Xu Xiuhua, was published in January. (Photo provided by Chen Rong)

Chen has given consultations to countless patients at her clinic, and has always made a point of considering their lives beyond the symptoms.

"They may suffer from menstrual disorders, infertility or menopausal diseases, which are closely related to their life experience, family relations and knowledge of health. In treating the menopausal discomfort, it would be very complicated to start with the symptoms, but if we focus on the people, it's easier for us to grasp and solve the main problems," Chen said in an interview with Xinhua News Agency.

In her teenage years, Chen was inspired by the biography of Lin Qiaozhi, the founder of obstetrics and gynecology in China. Having decided to become a doctor, she gained admission to Peking Union Medical College in 1989. After graduation, she chose to specialize in gynecological oncology, but facing death again and again caused her great sadness. Seeking to balance reason and emotion, in 2003, Chen transferred to gynecological endocrinology, a new field that she found very promising.

"Great progress has been made in the diagnosis and treatment of menopausal diseases, but there is still a lot of misunderstanding among the public. We can fill this gap and build a bridge," Chen said.

During menopause, due to the decline of estrogen, women may suffer from various symptoms, such as palpitations, hot flushes, emotional irritability, memory loss, and muscle and joint pain. Such symptoms may be accompanied by organic diseases.

"Some women blindly endure these symptoms," said Chen. "There are also misunderstandings and prejudices against menopausal women in society."

She says that many people complain about women's "bad-tempered" behavior during this period without caring about the reasons.

In order to help with the physical and social difficulties brought on by the menopause, Chen has spent much of her spare time on popular-science education.

"More women have gained a certain understanding of the menopause through my books and videos. For example, they may keep a detailed menstrual record before going to see a doctor, which can make diagnosis easier," Chen said.

Professor Chen Rong is a well-known gynecologist at Peking Union Medical College Hospital. (Photo provided by Chen Rong)

In 2015, the average life expectancy of Chinese women was 79.4 years, 42.7 years higher than when the People's Republic of China was founded. As Chen notes, medical progress is inseparable from social development.

"The middle-aged and elderly stages account for an increasing proportion of women's lives, and their health at this stage is largely dependent on whether they can get through the menopause smoothly," she said.

Chen has witnessed positive changes in the women who enter her consulting room. Compared with 20 years ago, they now talk about their confusion and symptoms more directly. Some women in their early 40s come to see her just for a consultation, before they have even felt any symptoms. Menopausal hormone therapy is accepted by almost 100 percent of those for whom it is considered a suitable prescription.

"From a gynecologist's view, in addition to paying attention to malignant tumors and acute infections, women are paying more and more attention to their quality of life," she said.

In 2021, Chen, at the age of 50, also began to experience more obvious menopausal symptoms. Hot flushes were no longer just a medical term to her, but a real sensation, like being roasted by a fire. The same year, she began to write Better Menopause as a gift to herself and all Chinese women.

"In the first half of our life, society expects us to be good daughters, wives, mothers and employees. During menopause, however, our children may have grown up and we may have achieved various things in our career. We should really think about what we value most, what we want to do most, and how to be a better version of ourselves," she said.

In her book, she sincerely recommends that women facing the menopause should cultivate some interests, such as calligraphy, music, dance, embroidery or designing fashion and jewelry.

In the process of writing the book, Chen saw Chinese astronauts successfully complete space missions aboard the Shenzhou spacecraft. She noted that they were aged between 40 and 60, just like the women visiting her clinic.

"At that age, astronauts can fly in space," she thought. "Why should we limit ourselves?"

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)