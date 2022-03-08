China's judicial authorities strengthen protection of women, children

Xinhua) 17:05, March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese judicial authorities have stepped up efforts to better protect women and children, according to work reports of the country's top court and top procuratorate.

The reports were submitted to the ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) for deliberation on Tuesday, coinciding with the International Women's Day.

China stands firmly opposed to domestic violence, strictly punishes abusers in accordance with laws, read a work report of the Supreme People's Court (SPC).

The top court, jointly working with the All-China Women's Federation, had issued a total of 3,356 personal safety protection writs to fully strengthen the protection of women and children in 2021, the SPC report said.

It also highlighted the severe punishment imposed on crimes related to sexual harassment against, abducting, and trafficking in women or children, as well as buying those women and children who are abducted and trafficked, showcasing the reinforced judicial protection, read the report.

Women and children protection was also underscored in the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) work report. The SPP pledged to take a tough stance in prosecuting suspects involved in human abducting and trafficking, according to the report.

Those buying abducted women or children, refusing to rescue the victims, or preventing others from rescuing them will face the music, said the SPP in the report, which highlighted cross-department efforts in fighting the crime.

China's Ministry of Public Security has launched a 10-month special operation to crack down on the abduction and trafficking of women and children starting from March 1 amid efforts to protect these groups more.

