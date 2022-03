We Are China

Children from Donbass play at accommodation site in Rostov-on-Don, Russia

Xinhua) 15:24, March 01, 2022

Children from Donbass play at an accommodation site in a university dormitory in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Feb. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Children from Donbass play with a volunteer at an accommodation site in a university dormitory in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Feb. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

Children from Donbass play at an accommodation site in a university dormitory in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Feb. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

A child from Donbass gets water at an accommodation site in a university dormitory in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Feb. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

People from Donbass watch children playing at an accommodation site in a university dormitory in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Feb. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Children from Donbass play at an accommodation site in a university dormitory in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Feb. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

Children from Donbass play at an accommodation site in a university dormitory in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Feb. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

