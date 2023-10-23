More grassroots delegates to attend China's 13th National Women's Congress

Xinhua) 13:08, October 23, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Over 69 percent of the delegates to China's 13th National Women's Congress are in frontline posts at the grassroots level, registering a rise from the previous edition, the All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) said at a press conference Saturday.

Nearly 1,800 delegates and 90 specially invited delegates from Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions will attend the congress to be held from Oct. 23 to 26 in Beijing, according to the ACWF, adding that all preparations for the event are in place.

The delegates to the congress represent diverse sectors such as industry, agriculture, commerce, science and technology, education, medicine and health, press and publishing, according to the press conference.

Notably, 5.1 percent of the delegates are those working in the scientific and technology sector, an increase of 1.2 percentage points.

