Xi stresses organizing, motivating women to contribute to Chinese modernization

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech during a talk with the new leadership of the All-China Women's Federation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday called for efforts to organize and motivate women to contribute their strength to Chinese modernization.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed following a socialist path with Chinese characteristics for women's development.

Xi made the remarks during a talk with the new leadership of the All-China Women's Federation (ACWF).

Xi stressed women's irreplaceable role in fully building China into a strong country and achieving national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization, which requires all Chinese people to work together.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the event.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee has strengthened its overall leadership over the cause of women's development, enhanced the legal system for protecting women's rights and interests, and improved the environment for women's development, Xi said.

Xi noted that over the past five years, women's federations at all levels have earnestly fulfilled their responsibilities of guiding, serving and maintaining ties with women.

They have done an excellent job in safeguarding women's rights and caring for them, and made continuous efforts to deepen reform of women's federations, Xi added.

The CPC Central Committee fully commends the work of women's federations and holds high expectations for the new leadership of the ACWF, Xi said.

Xi stressed that women's development and the work of women's federations should stick to the right political direction, uphold the CPC Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership, and maintain a high degree of unity with the CPC Central Committee.

Xi called on the women's federations to translate the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee into specific tasks and encourage women to leverage their advantages.

The advancement of women's cause not only facilitates individual development of women, but also promotes family and social harmony as well as the development of the country and the Chinese nation, he said.

It is necessary to strengthen guidance on young people's perspectives on marriage, childbearing and family, he said, urging women's federations to fine-tune and implement supportive birth policies, enhance the quality of population development and respond to population aging.

Noting that protecting the legitimate rights and interests of women and children, promoting gender equality and the all-round development of women and children are important components of Chinese modernization, Xi called on women's federations at all levels to intensify efforts to solve the prominent problems that affect and infringe on the rights and interests of women and children.

Women's federations serve as the bond connecting the Party and the government with women, Xi stressed, urging continued efforts to deepen the reform of women's federations.

He asked women's federations to conduct in-depth investigations to gain insight into the thoughts and aspirations of women at the grassroots level and understand the urgent needs of the cause of women's development.

On behalf of the new leadership of the ACWF, Shen Yiqin, president of the ACWF, made a report on the 13th National Women's Congress and the ACWF's future work arrangements.

