Officials urged to build up competence to serve Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 09:45, May 17, 2024

Chen Xi, president of the Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), speaks at the opening ceremony of the second study program of the school's 2024 spring semester, May 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Officials participating in a study program at the CPC Party school have been encouraged to improve their political competence, leadership and working capabilities, ensuring all are in line with the need of advancing Chinese modernization.

Chen Xi, president of the Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), made the call at the opening ceremony of the second study program of the school's 2024 spring semester on Thursday.

In his address, Chen urged the officials to unswervingly push forward high-quality development and promote comprehensive and in-depth reform.

They should keep striving forward with determination to advance the cause of building a strong country and realizing national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, Chen said.

