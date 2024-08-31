Chinese VP meets attendees at legislators forum in Beijing

August 31, 2024

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with representatives attending the 2024 Legislators Forum for Friendly Exchanges in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with representatives attending the 2024 Legislators Forum for Friendly Exchanges in Beijing on Friday.

Han said that China is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the legislative bodies of other countries, jointly exploring modernization paths suited to their national conditions.

The third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee has sent a clear signal that China will further comprehensively deepen reform and open up at a higher level, and China will provide more cooperation and development opportunities for countries around the world, Han said.

He further noted that China will, as always, support exchanges and cooperation between the National People's Congress and parliaments of other countries and international and regional parliamentary organizations to create a sound legal environment for deepening bilateral and multilateral friendly cooperation in various fields and consolidate popular support.

Representatives of the participating countries expressed great appreciation for the ideas and initiatives put forward by the Chinese side, saying that they are optimistic about the prospect of Chinese modernization and are willing to work with China to safeguard world peace and promote common development.

