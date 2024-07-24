Interview: Chinese modernization enriches global understanding of modernization, says Syrian analyst

July 24, 2024

DAMASCUS, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese modernization enriches the global understanding of and pathways to modernization, Osama Danura, a Syrian political analyst, has said.

The transformation witnessed by the Chinese economy towards quality over quantity is the natural evolution of an economy that is constantly leaping, evolving, and growing, said Danura in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"This is evident not only in the upgrading of China's manufacturing industry but also in the country's transition from being executors in industries to becoming developers and creators," he said.

China has made remarkable achievements in technology and innovation, particularly in electric vehicles, 5G technology, and renewable energy, said the analyst who is based in Syrian capital Damascus, noting that the Chinese products in these sectors are leading the world in quality and performance.

While pursuing high-quality development, China increasingly emphasizes sustainability, especially in promoting a green economy, he said, adding that China effectively addresses the issue of pollution through the development of emerging industries and stringent environmental protection measures.

China's economic growth is closely linked to its advanced governance, said Danura. "Since its reform and opening-up, China has carried out numerous economic, social and governance reforms. In particular, it intensified its anti-corruption campaign in the past decade."

"These measures have bolstered China's international economic competitiveness and flexibility, promoting the country's economic and technological advancements," he added.

Chinese modernization, which shows that the Western model is not the only path to development, also empowers other countries to chart their own course based on their unique history, culture and economy, said the expert.

"Chinese modernization, based on self-reliance and independent innovation, is a valuable example for other Global South countries," he said.

The Syrian analyst said China's approach to development, featuring innovation, cooperation, openness and sharing, not only focuses on economic growth but also addresses social equity, environmental protection and technological innovation.

The country has also made significant contributions to global modernization through its international aid and cooperation projects, which offer tangible assistance to other developing countries seeking modernization, Danura said.

"Such a comprehensive development concept provides a new perspective for Global South countries, helping them achieve sustainable development," he said.

