Beyond Western model: how Chinese modernization is contributing to the world

An aerial drone photo taken on April 8, 2024 shows an industrial park of plantations with crops and vegetables planted in turn in Miyi County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese modernization is reshaping the global landscape by offering an alternative development path that emphasizes cooperation, sustainability, and cultural continuity, an expert said.

As China continues to prosper, its model presents new opportunities and inspirations for the global community, said Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at Renmin University, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

By fostering the rise of the Global South and promoting a more inclusive approach to modernization, China is contributing to the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind.

REFORM, INNOVATION, SUSTAINABILITY

Unlike the Western model, which has often been criticized for its exploitative practices, China's approach emphasizes mutual benefits and shared progress, Wang said.

Over the past four decades, China has lifted nearly 800 million people out of extreme poverty, accounting for almost three-quarters of the global reduction in poverty.

This success, recognized by the United Nations Development Programme, provides a compelling model for other developing countries fighting to address poverty on a large scale.

As China continues to break new ground in technology, it offers alternative models of development that do not rely on Western paradigms. The World Economic Forum noted that China's innovations are reshaping global standards, particularly in areas such as telecommunications and renewable energy.

China's commitment to environmental sustainability is exemplified by its strides in renewable energy.

The Global Energy Monitor reported that China is set to double its solar and wind capacity to 1,200 gigawatts by 2025, five years ahead of its 2030 target.

"China is a major player in global manufacturing with a full industrial chain," said Wang.

China's investments in smart grids and green technology not only enhance its own development but also contribute to global efforts to combat climate change, he added.

This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows a night view of the Grand Canal in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

NEW MODEL FOR GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS

China's modernization strategy is inherently linked to its vision of global cooperation, Wang noted.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the China International Import Expo (CIIE), as well as China's role in the global value chain, all exemplify China's approach to fostering global development through infrastructure and connectivity projects.

China's active participation in the global value chain also contributes greatly to global economic development. By exporting manufactured goods and technologies, China is helping to elevate industrial capabilities in developing countries.

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization recognizes China's role in enhancing global industrial standards and driving economic growth worldwide.

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2023 shows a city view of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

BEYOND WESTERN NARRATIVE

China's modernization offers an alternative to the Western-centric view of development, Wang said.

By prioritizing inclusivity, sustainability, and cultural continuity, China is changing the notion that modernization must follow the Western trajectory.

China's approach to modernization reflects its unique governance model and offers a different perspective on how societies can achieve progress.

At the heart of China's modernization is a people-centered philosophy, which prioritizes the well-being of its citizens.

This approach echoes ancient Chinese wisdom. "As an old Chinese saying goes, the country is the people, and the people are the country," said Wang.

China's modernization is not just about achieving economic success; it's also about redefining what modernization means in the 21st century.

As the world is addressing complex global challenges, China's experience offers valuable lessons that could guide humanity toward a more equitable and sustainable future.

