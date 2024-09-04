Chinese, foreign scholars exchange views on Chinese modernization
BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Scholars and experts from around the world shared their views on Chinese modernization and its global impact at an international seminar held in Beijing on Tuesday.
As part of the Mingde Strategic Dialogue 2024, the seminar took place at the Renmin University of China, where participants engaged in discussions about the theme "Chinese Modernization and the Future of the World."
Foreign strategic studies experts, including those from Western countries, noted that China's modernization, driven by reform and opening up and tailored to its unique conditions, is advancing steadily and will create more opportunities for the rest of the world.
Hosted by Renmin University and organized by the university's Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, the seminar serves as a platform for global communication and exchange among strategic studies circles.
