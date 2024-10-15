Chinese vice premier calls on upgraded cooperation with UNDP

Xinhua) 09:19, October 15, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with Administrator of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Achim Steiner, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Achim Steiner, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) administrator, in Beijing on Monday, calling for strengthened bilateral cooperation between the two sides.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, noted that China is actively implementing the guiding principles of the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC, further deepening comprehensive reform and opening up, and accelerating the process of Chinese modernization.

It is hoped that the UNDP and China will further strengthen cooperation in areas such as rural revitalization, green development, digital economy, South-South cooperation and trilateral cooperation, and take bilateral cooperation to new heights, He added.

Echoing He's remarks, Steiner said that the UNDP is willing to enhance cooperation with China in various fields, promote sustainable development, and jointly address global challenges.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)