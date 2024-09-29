China holds reception for foreign experts in various fields

Xinhua) 13:11, September 29, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a reception to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China held for foreign experts in various fields at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- A reception to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China was held for foreign experts in various fields on Friday evening at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang attended the reception and, on behalf of the Chinese government and President Xi Jinping, conveyed thanks and regards to foreign experts and China's international friends for their support of China's reform, opening-up and modernization drive.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China's progress over the past 75 years has been a result of the unremitting efforts of Chinese people of all ethnic groups and the hard work of foreign experts in various fields.

"Over the past 75 years, groups of foreign experts have made indelible contributions to the construction of China's socialist modernization, which the Chinese people will always remember," Ding said.

He noted that the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China made systematic arrangements for the deepening of reform on all fronts, and for the promotion of Chinese modernization.

China adheres to a more active, open and effective talent policy, which will provide greater convenience, improved services and a better environment for foreign experts living and working in China, he said.

It is hoped that the vast number of foreign experts in China will continue to care for and support China's development, and be good builders of Chinese modernization, good bridges for exchange and cooperation between China and foreign countries, and good non-governmental ambassadors to enhance friendship, Ding said. China also hopes that foreign experts in the country will make new, greater contributions to the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)