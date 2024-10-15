China's top political advisor urges uniting private sector toward Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 10:14, October 15, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attends and addresses a seminar marking the 30th anniversary of the Guangcai Program, a public undertaking that aims to unite private entrepreneurs to promote common prosperity, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Monday urged efforts to unite and guide people in the private sector to become pioneers of high-quality development and promoters of common prosperity, thus playing a prominent part in advancing Chinese modernization.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a seminar marking the 30th anniversary of the Guangcai Program, a public undertaking that aims to unite private entrepreneurs to promote common prosperity.

Hailing the contributions of the program in fronts such as poverty alleviation, rural revitalization and the private sector's development, Wang called for efforts to enhance the Party's overall leadership over the program, deepen the program's reform and innovation, and promote its self-improvement, so that it can yield more fruitful results.

The seminar was presided over by Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee.

