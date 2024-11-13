Think tank report "A New Model for Human Advancement and Its Global Significance" unveiled in Brazil
This photo shows the think tank report "A New Model for Human Advancement and Its Global Significance" released during the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Xinhua/Li He)
SAO PAULO, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Global South Media and Think Tank Forum was held here on Monday and Tuesday, during which the report "A New Model for Human Advancement and Its Global Significance" was launched.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the distinct meanings, practices, and worldwide importance of Chinese modernization, showcasing a novel framework for human progress.
Attendees read think tank report "A New Model for Human Advancement and Its Global Significance" during the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nov. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
