Top political advisor urges pooling strength of Chinese from home, abroad for Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 20:00, November 18, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Monday urged the China Overseas Friendship Association (COFA) to shoulder more responsibilities and pool the wisdom and strength of Chinese people from home and abroad to advance Chinese modernization.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a meeting of COFA executive directors in Beijing.

Noting the great successes both the Party and the country have made in the new era, Wang said these achievements could not be separated from the support and contributions of compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, as well as overseas Chinese.

With strong support from the motherland, the prospects for them to serve their motherland and pursue their dreams are very bright, Wang said.

He asked the COFA and its directors to make further suggestions and contributions for the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao, and enhance economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, as well as integrated development across the Taiwan Strait.

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting, where he was re-elected head of the COFA.

