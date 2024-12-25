Top legislator urges effective role of legislatures in Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 08:34, December 25, 2024

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attends a lawmakers' symposium held on the sidelines of a legislative session on Dec. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator, Zhao Leji, on Tuesday called on people's congresses to give full play to their role in Chinese modernization.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks at a lawmakers' symposium held on the sidelines of a legislative session.

This year, the NPC Standing Committee has achieved new progress in its work, contributing to the accomplishment of annual economic and social development goals and making solid strides toward advancing Chinese modernization, Zhao said.

Zhao asked people's congresses to uphold and develop whole-process people's democracy and base all their work on the will of the people.

He also called for conducting in-depth investigations and research in a realistic and pragmatic manner, as well as making plans and carrying out work in a coordinated and orderly manner.

Zhao also stressed the importance of making thorough preparations for the third annual session of the 14th NPC.

