Chinese FM attends CICA foreign ministers' meeting

Xinhua) 08:56, December 18, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the seventh foreign ministers' meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the seventh foreign ministers' meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) via video link on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that as a founding member of CICA, China actively participates in the CICA process, always supports the development of CICA, and will continue to do so.

Emphasizing that ensuring security, promoting development, pursuing cooperation and seeking win-win results are the urgent aspirations of the overwhelming majority of countries, Wang called on CICA to play a unique role in this regard, build an Asian community with a shared future and expand new space for win-win development.

Wang called on CICA member countries to adhere to peaceful coexistence and seek common security; jointly advance Belt and Road cooperation to promote prosperity and development; respect diverse civilizations and promote exchanges and mutual learning; practice multilateralism and build a beautiful home together.

Noting that Chinese modernization is a modernization that follows the path of peaceful development and brings more opportunities to Asian countries, Wang said that China stands ready to work with CICA member states to forge a new form of Asian civilization featuring win-win development through solidarity and coordination.

Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu described the work done in the past two years as the rotating chair of CICA, while Jeyhun Bayramov, foreign minister of Azerbaijan, the new chair of CICA, briefed on the key considerations for the next step.

All parties believe that CICA member states should unite and trust each other, deepen strategic coordination, strengthen and improve the CICA mechanism, expand the influence of the organization, and work together with the global South to meet global challenges. The parties will explore ways to better synergize the Belt and Road Initiative and the global Security Initiative, promote regional connectivity and enhance mutual understanding among countries.

