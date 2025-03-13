Interview: Chinese modernization gives valuable insights for Africa's development, says Senegalese media leader

Xinhua) 09:51, March 13, 2025

DAKAR, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Africa can draw valuable development inspirations from Chinese modernization and needs to learn from China's strategic resolve, said a Senegalese media leader.

China's "two sessions" have shown the world how a country with 1.4 billion people can achieve sustainable development through scientific planning, said Momar Diongue, director general of Senegalese News Agency, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

He noted that China's leadership has a far-sighted vision and the Chinese people have worked tirelessly to overcome numerous challenges, achieving remarkable development.

Deeming China's progress as "a strong example for African nations," Diongue said that African countries seek to establish equal and mutually beneficial partnerships, "and China is exactly that kind of partner."

Given the enormous infrastructure needs of Africa, "China not only is an important market for African products but also invests significantly across the continent, driving economic diversification and making key contributions in sectors such as health care and education," he said.

"Africa views China-Africa cooperation as not only a win-win economic relationship but also an exchange of development philosophies. Africa looks forward to working with China to address global challenges and promote sustainable development," he added.

With regard to China's "two sessions," Diongue said he closely followed discussions on rural revitalization, technological innovation, new quality productive forces and climate change.

He perceived China's targeted poverty alleviation strategies as highly relevant to countries like Senegal.

"Over 40 percent of Africa's population lives below the poverty line. The key to addressing poverty lies in transforming resource advantages into development momentum. China's approach -- through infrastructure development, industrial support and technological empowerment -- offers valuable lessons for Africa," he said.

Senegal is actively advancing its digital transformation and its national strategy, he said, expressing hope that Chinese companies will increase investment in Africa's digital infrastructure, telemedicine and education to help Africa bridge the digital divide.

As one of the regions most affected by climate change, Africa is particularly interested in China's green development initiatives, Diongue said.

"China's experience in the green economy is immensely valuable for Africa, and China-Africa cooperation can play a greater role in areas such as environmental protection and sustainable development," he said.

He noted that while Africa has abundant solar energy resources, their development remains limited.

China's expertise in photovoltaics, energy storage and smart grids could help Africa turn its natural advantages into economic growth while contributing to global climate governance, he said.

Diongue also observed that multilateralism and the Global South have become key topics in China's "two sessions" in recent years.

While Western countries impose their development models on Africa, "China respects our development path. This kind of equal partnership is exactly what Africa needs most," he said.

Regarding some Western media's claims about a so-called "debt trap" in Africa, Diongue said, "African countries know clearly who is truly helping them develop."

Citing major Chinese-built projects in Senegal, such as the Foundiougne Bridge and the Thies-Touba highway, he said they have created tens of thousands of jobs and boosted regional economic growth.

Additionally, China-funded rural roads, medical centers and agricultural demonstration projects are helping remote areas of Senegal overcome development bottlenecks, he said.

"China has always regarded Africa as an important partner. We look forward to more Chinese technology, talent and industrial chains complementing Africa's resources and markets, deepening cooperation in areas such as agricultural modernization, vocational education and public health," Diongue said.

He said Senegalese News Agency will continue to promote objective reporting on China to help African audiences gain a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of China and foster greater consensus on building an all-weathered China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)