Senior CPC official highlights role of united front in Chinese modernization

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, attends and addresses a conference for the leaders of united front work departments across China, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 15, 2025.

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has urged efforts to consolidate and develop the broadest possible patriotic united front, with the aim of pooling strength for the comprehensive deepening of reform and the advancement of Chinese modernization.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks at a conference for the leaders of united front work departments across China, which was held on Wednesday in Beijing.

Noting that 2025 marks the conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan, Wang called for continued efforts to develop and improve China's new model of political party system, forge a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, and maintain harmony and stability in the area of religion.

He also urged strengthened communication with intellectuals who are not Party members, and with people from emerging social groups, on theoretical and political issues. He called on those in attendance to facilitate the healthy development of the non-public sector and those working in it, and to strengthen the great unity of the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation at home and abroad.

Wang also stressed the necessity of enhancing the Party's overall leadership over united front work to ensure that the decisions and plans of the Party Central Committee are implemented fully and effectively.

Shi Taifeng, a CPC Central Committee Political Bureau member and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the conference.

