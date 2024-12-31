Xi's article on Chinese modernization to be published

Xinhua) 19:38, December 31, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on achieving national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization will be published on Wednesday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in next year's 1st issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article hails the introduction and in-depth explanation of the theory of Chinese modernization as a significant theoretical innovation of the 20th CPC National Congress and a major achievement in the development of scientific socialism.

The Party's leadership is crucial to determining the fundamental direction, future prospects, and ultimate success of Chinese modernization, the article says.

It has been proven that Chinese modernization represents the only correct path toward building a strong nation and achieving national rejuvenation, the article notes.

The article highlights that Chinese modernization, which has created a new form of human advancement, offers the world an innovative modernization model. It surpasses the theories and practices of Western-style modernization and provides a fresh alternative for developing countries.

The article emphasizes that advancing Chinese modernization requires engaging in great struggles.

It calls for remaining strategically clear-headed to stay well-informed about various risks and challenges, maintaining strategic confidence to strengthen resolve, and adopting a proactive strategic approach to enhance the capacity for effective action.

