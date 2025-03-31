Home>>
New quality talent drives Chinese modernization, report says
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:13, March 31, 2025
As a key driver for the development of new quality productive forces, new quality talent will contribute vigorous strength to advancing Chinese modernization, according to the 2025 Global Youth Science and Technology Innovation Development Report, unveiled at the Beijing International Youth Innovation and Development Forum, held in parallel with the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum.
