China Merchants Group's 7 listed firms pledge to accelerate share buybacks
BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Seven listed firms under the China Merchants Group announced on Tuesday plans to accelerate the implementation of share buyback programs based on firm confidence in the companies' growth prospects.
The seven listed companies include China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co., Ltd., China Merchants Port Group Co., Ltd., China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd., China Merchants Expressway Network & Technology Holdings Co., Ltd., Sinotrans Limited, Liaoning Port Co., Ltd., and China Merchants Property Operation & Service Co., Ltd.
The move aims to safeguard the rights and interests of all shareholders, steadily consolidate market confidence in the listed companies, and enhance their investment value, according to the China Merchants Group.
Photos
Related Stories
- Around 1,000 Chinese exhibitors attend Hannover Messe 2025
- Chinese company to manufacture high-end garments at Bangladesh economic zone
- Innovation drives central China's stroller industry to global markets
- Chinese firms scoop multiple awards at leading int'l mobile tech gala
- 2025 Mobile World Congress concludes as Chinese firms win big
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.