Chinese company to manufacture high-end garments at Bangladesh economic zone

DHAKA, March 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese company here was set to establish a high-end garments industry in the country, according to a statement from the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) on Monday.

Chinese company Safety Garments Bangladesh Co. Ltd. signed an agreement on Monday with BEPZA to invest 12.25 million U.S. dollars to build its garments factory in a BEPZA economic zone.

The Chinese company will annually produce millions of pieces of high-end garment products, including reflective jackets, vests, T-shirts, fleece jackets, coveralls, and safety helmets, among others.

It will create employment opportunities for nearly 2,000 local people, said the statement.

