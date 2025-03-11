Innovation drives central China's stroller industry to global markets

March 11, 2025

WUHAN, March 11 (Xinhua) -- At a workshop in central China's Hubei Province, workers meticulously assemble stroller frames and components before packing them into boxes labeled in English, Japanese, and other languages, preparing them for shipment to international markets.

"With a daily shipment of over 2,000 units, our orders are fully booked until the second half of the year," said Deng Fangbo, deputy general manager of Hubei Ruizhi Children Appliances Co., Ltd., based in Hanchuan City.

The company secured numerous overseas clients at last year's China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, the longest-running comprehensive international trade event in China and a key barometer of the country's foreign trade.

"If we finalize the new orders currently in negotiation, we'll be busy for the entire year," Deng added.

Stroller manufacturing is a pillar of Hanchuan's foreign trade. The city is home to 43 stroller enterprises, producing 9.3 million units annually, with exports reaching 43 countries and regions.

In 2024, the industry's total output value exceeded 3.1 billion yuan (about 432.16 million U.S. dollars), marking a 10 percent year-on-year increase.

However, Hanchuan's rise as a global stroller hub was not without challenges.

Before 2000, the city's stroller industry primarily focused on domestic sales. When companies attempted to expand to overseas markets, outdated production techniques and technologies, and a lack of product differentiation posed significant obstacles.

"Some companies managed to secure overseas orders, only to have their products returned as they failed to meet customer expectations," recalled Zhong Shoucheng, secretary-general of the Hanchuan Stroller Association.

While the global market offered immense potential, it also demanded higher standards and continuous self-improvement from local manufacturers.

To overcome these challenges, manufacturers focused on innovation, supported by local government initiatives and corporate investment, resulting in a lasting transformation of the industry.

Companies embraced technological upgrades, increased research and development (R&D) spending, introduced advanced production equipment, and established product testing laboratories to enhance quality control.

The city also adopted European and American standards for stroller evaluation, assisted companies in registering international trademarks, and guided them in improving product quality to align with global market demands.

Like many companies, Hubei Ruizhi Children Appliances Co., Ltd. upgraded its production facilities and introduced intelligent manufacturing systems to enhance efficiency and quality.

Hubei Yangtian Plastic Products Co., Ltd. tailored its products to different regional preferences. "Russian customers prefer strollers with larger wheels and better insulation for snowy conditions, while Middle Eastern buyers favor gold and dark green designs. In Australia, brake pedals must meet the strict local safety standards," explained Pan Fan, the company's sales manager.

Meanwhile, Hubei Douhaha Technology Co., Ltd. has ventured into an emerging niche market -- pet strollers.

"The pet industry is booming, especially in developed countries where pet-related spending is on the rise," said Sun Bo, head of the company's factory. The company has leveraged its expertise in stroller manufacturing to innovate pet strollers, which have gained popularity in Japan, the Republic of Korea, and European countries.

The industry's rapid expansion has prompted several Hanchuan stroller manufacturers to build new factories and increase production capacity.

"The potential in overseas markets remains vast," said Zhong. With the rise of cross-border e-commerce and the growing reputation of Hanchuan-made strollers, local companies are now focused on strengthening industrial clusters, optimizing supply chains, and developing international marketing strategies to expand their global footprint further, he noted.

