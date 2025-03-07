Chinese firms scoop multiple awards at leading int'l mobile tech gala

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) concluded here on Thursday, with Chinese telecommunications companies winning multiple industry awards, underscoring their influence in the global connectivity sector.

This year's event drew 109,000 attendees from 205 countries and regions, alongside more than 2,900 exhibitors, sponsors, and partners, according to the annual gathering's organizer GSMA.

"This year's event showed just how fast technology is reshaping the world around us," said GSMA CEO John Hoffman. He noted that discussions on AI-powered networks and smart mobility are expected to shape industry trends in the coming year.

The GSMA also announced the winners of the 30th Global Mobile Awards during the event, widely regarded as one of the industry's most prestigious accolades. Chinese firms, including Huawei, China Mobile, ZTE, and Xiaomi, won across multiple categories.

