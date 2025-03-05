Over 300 Chinese firms showcase latest innovations at 2025 Mobile World Congress in Spain
People look at a Huawei's tri-fold smartphone at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. More than 300 Chinese firms, including China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, and Xiaomi, are showcasing their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
A man takes photos of a robot hand at the booth of Honor at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. More than 300 Chinese firms, including China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, and Xiaomi, are showcasing their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
A Xiaomi smartphone is on display at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. More than 300 Chinese firms, including China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, and Xiaomi, are showcasing their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
People visit the booth of Lenovo at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. More than 300 Chinese firms, including China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, and Xiaomi, are showcasing their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
A man visits the booth of Lenovo at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. More than 300 Chinese firms, including China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, and Xiaomi, are showcasing their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
People watch the demonstration of a humanoid robot and a robotic dog at the booth of Honor at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. More than 300 Chinese firms, including China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, and Xiaomi, are showcasing their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
People visit the booth of ZTE at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. More than 300 Chinese firms, including China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, and Xiaomi, are showcasing their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
People visit the booth of TECNO at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. More than 300 Chinese firms, including China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, and Xiaomi, are showcasing their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
People visit the booth of China Telecom at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. More than 300 Chinese firms, including China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, and Xiaomi, are showcasing their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
People visit the booth of Huawei at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. More than 300 Chinese firms, including China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, and Xiaomi, are showcasing their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
People walk past the booth of China Mobile at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. More than 300 Chinese firms, including China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, and Xiaomi, are showcasing their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
People look at a flying vehicle of Chinese electric vehicle maker XPENG at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. More than 300 Chinese firms, including China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, and Xiaomi, are showcasing their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
People look at a Xiaomi SU7 Ultra at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. More than 300 Chinese firms, including China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, and Xiaomi, are showcasing their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
People visit the booth of Honor at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. More than 300 Chinese firms, including China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, and Xiaomi, are showcasing their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
Photos
- Winter wheat harvest in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, SW China's Yunnan
- Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian
- Science and technology give boost to agriculture in Wangjiang, E China's Anhui
- Chinese white dolphins return to estuary in SE China's Fujian for seven consecutive years
Related Stories
- China suspends soybean imports from 3 U.S. companies
- China to support growth of unicorn, gazelle companies
- Chinese company signs 557-mln-USD infrastructure construction contracts in Kuwait
- Chinese bubble tea maker sets Hong Kong IPO financing record
- China's mechanism for small, micro firms' financing generates results
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.