Over 300 Chinese firms showcase latest innovations at 2025 Mobile World Congress in Spain

Xinhua) 13:08, March 05, 2025

People look at a Huawei's tri-fold smartphone at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2025. The 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened here on Monday, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to explore advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced connectivity. More than 300 Chinese firms, including China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo, and Xiaomi, are showcasing their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

